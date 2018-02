On February 21, the Russian Aerospace Forces deployed additional warplanes at their Hmeimim airbase near the Syrian coastal city of Jableh. According to Syrian pro-government sources, four Su-35 multi-role fighters and four Su-25 attack aircraft escorted by a Tu-154M plane arrived to the airbase.The sources suggested that the new warplanes will support the long-awaited military operation of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Eastern Ghouta pocket.However, the newly deployed warplanes could be replacing other ones that have been serving in Hmeimim airbase for a long time, according to observers. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to withdraw a large part of Russian forces from Syria during a visit to Hmeimim airbase on December 11, 2017. However, Putin noted back then that if terrorists gain an upper hand in Syria, Russia will carry out strikes that "they've never seen."This could mean that the warplanes were indeed deployed to replace other ones that had been withdrawn or are set to withdraw soon.