Society's Child
Russia deploys new warplanes at Hmeimim airbase
South Front
Thu, 22 Feb 2018 09:41 UTC
An A-50U Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) plane was also deployed, according to the sources. The A-50U is equipped with a Vega Shmel-M radar. It can detect a launch of missile or a fighter jet in the range of 650km. The detection range for ground targets is 300km. The plane can remain in the air for more than 9 hours and has an ability to guide friendly fighters and track multiple enemy fighters on the same time. It can also detect ground targets and ships.
The sources suggested that the new warplanes will support the long-awaited military operation of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Eastern Ghouta pocket. The deployment could also be linked to the current tensions between US-backed forces and the Syrian-Iranian-Russian alliance in the Euphrates Valley.
However, the newly deployed warplanes could be replacing other ones that have been serving in Hmeimim airbase for a long time, according to observers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to withdraw a large part of Russian forces from Syria during a visit to Hmeimim airbase on December 11, 2017. However, Putin noted back then that if terrorists gain an upper hand in Syria, Russia will carry out strikes that "they've never seen."
The Ministry of Defense of Russia has not commented on the deployment of additional warplanes at Hmeimim airbase. This could mean that the warplanes were indeed deployed to replace other ones that had been withdrawn or are set to withdraw soon.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
The bourgeois produces the Bolshevist, inevitably as every half-truth at length produces the contradiction of itself in the opposite half-truth.
Recent Comments
I agree there has been a focus on the destruction of traditional family values but this is still just another cop out. I've known plenty of...
Amazing to see so many extensive comments. I go back to the pre-"Wave Series" era with LJK, C's, et. al., I have to say I'm pleased that the major...
I think the most evident result from this ultimatum will be a clear display of differences between us and europe/+rest of world, demonstrating us...
Correlation is NOT causation. R.C.
OK, I've read the headline. I know the points likely raised. 1. Red Green and R/Y, R/B or B/G Color blindness as being the two most common; 2....
Comment: Amid a very recent dispatch of reinforcements to Syria, the Russian Aerospace Forces have brought with them a number of its latest 5th generation stealth air superiority fighters - the Su-57.