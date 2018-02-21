According to Sputnik, Stoltenberg said the following in an interview with the Bild newspaper late on Sunday:
"The United States as one of the parties of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) has established that Russia threatens the existence of the treaty and is planning to develop and test a new medium-range missile. Russia, by modernizing its arsenal of nuclear weapons and conducting nuclear drills, risks unleashing a new nuclear arms race in Europe,"As usual, without context, the NATO statement may seem genuine, however like all talks of missile defense, upon further examination, one can see that the western alliance has initiated a conflict with its own actions towards Russia, and then acts surprised when Russia reacts.
Comment: So when the US upgrades its weaponry, practises drills and wages endless wars all over the world, to the point of bankrupting the country, it's OK; when Russia does it within its own borders (and with admirable cost efficiency and technical efficacy), they're jeopardising world peace.
Clearly Stoltenberg is looking for an excuse to ramp up military spending and to justify NATO's existence, with Russia as the 'enemy out there'.