NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent claims are merely the latest example of the western self-fulfilling prophecy of threatening Russia, and being surprised when she reacts.

According to Sputnik, Stoltenberg said the following in an interview with the Bild newspaper late on Sunday:
"The United States as one of the parties of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) has established that Russia threatens the existence of the treaty and is planning to develop and test a new medium-range missile. Russia, by modernizing its arsenal of nuclear weapons and conducting nuclear drills, risks unleashing a new nuclear arms race in Europe,"
As usual, without context, the NATO statement may seem genuine, however like all talks of missile defense, upon further examination, one can see that the western alliance has initiated a conflict with its own actions towards Russia, and then acts surprised when Russia reacts.

Russia wants war