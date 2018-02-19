Lowlights included: reviving a right-wing talking point about Obama and Iran, attacking "low ratings" CNN, and making a misleading assertion about Adam Schiff, the ranking Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee.
Trump, who has opted against his usual weekend golf routine out of respect for those killed in the Florida shooting - leaving him more time to watch Fox News and tweet - also weighed in on Russia. Three days after Special Counsel Robert Mueller handed down 13 indictments that revealed a wide-ranging Russian plot to disrupt the 2016 elections, the president refused to acknowledge that the country had helped him in any way. Instead, he claimed that he had never denied its meddling, which is not true.
Comment: Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian trolls for being "mean" to Hillary Clinton is Joke for a Investigative agency like FBI. See also:
- The result of Robert Mueller's Russiagate investigation: Nothing
- Mueller's investigation is a farce - Files joke indictment against Russian trolls
Last week, U.S. intelligence leaders warned Congress in no uncertain terms that Russia, having been wildly successful in its effort to destabilize America in 2016, will likely try the same routine in this year's midterm elections. Trump does not seem overly concerned with this possibility, which is to say he's not concerned at all.
Comment: Trump's decision to use twitter as a medium in his dealing with powerful secretive Deep state exposed the nakedness of the American Empire to the entire world. You can expect World to laugh at the ridiculousness of Russiagate witchhunt and helplessness of its duly elected President of this exceptional nation that professes democracy with a gun.