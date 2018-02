© Sascha Steinach / Global Look Press

In a Tedx Talk at the University of Nevada a couple of weeks ago (watch the video below) investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson revealed the origins of the "fake news" narrative that was aggressively pushed by the liberal media and Democrat politicians during the 2016 election, and how it was later flipped by President Donald Trump.Attkisson pointed out that "fake news" in the form of tabloid journalism and false media narratives has always been around under different names.But she noticed that in 2016, there seemed to be a concerted effort by the MSM to focus America's attention on the idea of "fake news" in conservative media. That looked like a propaganda effort to Attkisson, so she did a little digging and"On September 13, 2016, First Draft announced a partnership to tackle malicious hoaxes and fake news reports," Attkisson explained. "The goal was supposedly to separate wheat from chaff, to prevent unproven conspiracy talk from figuring prominently in internet searches. To relegate today's version of the alien baby story to a special internet oblivion."She noted that a month later, then-President Obama chimed in.Yet suddenly the subject of fake news was dominating headlines all over America as if the media had received "its marching orders," she recounted. "Fake news, they insisted, was an imminent threat to American democracy."Attkisson, who has studied the manipulative moneyed interests behind the media industry, said that "few themes arise in our environment organically." She noted that she always found it helpful to "follow the money."Attkisson posited.Digging deeper, she discovered thatSchmidt "offered himself up as a campaign adviser and became a top multi-million donor to it. His company funded First Draft around the start of the election cycle," Attkisson said. "Not surprisingly,Attkisson declared that "the whole thing smacked of the roll-out of a propaganda campaign." Attkisson added, "But something happened that nobody expected.," which she noted later backed away from using the term.Attkisson called Trump's accomplishment a "hostile takeover" of the term and cautioned people to always be aware of "powerful interests might be trying to manipulate" their opinions.She described two warning signs to look out for.Attkisson pointed out that there's an infinite number of ways to report stories, soShe warned the audience about the latest effort to quell speech through something called "media literacy," whereShe said,What's more, they're developing websites and partnering with universities. She warned that these people have their own agendas and want to tell you what to believe."When interests are working this hard to shape your opinion, their true goal might just be to add another layer between you and the truth," Attkisson concluded.