Owensboro Police confirm a man was killed and a woman was injured in a dog attack Thursday evening.Police say this happened at a home on Heritage Park Drive on the city's southwest side. We're told at least three dogs were living at the home, but, it is unclear how many were involved in the attack.Police said one of the dogs tried to attack responding officers and was shot and killed.Detectives are still trying to piece together what happened.We will pass along updates as we learn more.