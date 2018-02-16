© Aldo Bidini / Wikipedia



A military plane has crashed in Izmir province, western Turkey, during a training flight, the Turkish Armed Forces said in a statement. Both pilots were killed in the accident.Debris from the aircraft was reportedly found some 3km north of the military facility.The jet crashed in deserted area of Tuzcullu Mahallesi in Menemen county, Haber Turk reports.The SF-260 is an Italian-designed two-seat light aircraft largely used by military as a trainer and light combat aircraft.Last month, three people died in another accident with a Turkish military training aircraft - a CASA CN-235 - in the country's southern Isparta Province.