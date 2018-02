© Sputnik

A local gang leader has been neutralized after exchanging gunfire with security forces during a counter-terrorist operation the Russian Republic of Dagestan. A dramatic standoff left one special operative dead and several injured.A gun battle unfolded in the North Caucasus region Thursday afternoon, when law enforcement officers cornered an armed militant in the "mountain-wooded area" near the village of Harachi, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK) confirmed Although the militants were given a chance to lay down their arms and surrender, they began shooting at security forces squad and were gunned down. As a result, one special forces officer was killed, and several others were injured. No civilian casualties have been reported.The officers found a grenade, a rifle and ammunition at the site.The gang leader has been wanted since 2011 in Russia. According to NAK information, the militant used to head the local so-called Harachinckaya gang and was a skilled demolitionist. "The neutralized [gang] leader was linked to a series of terrorist activities, including explosion of convoy of Interior Ministry forces in December 2013," the NAK statement read.The committee, along with Dagestan's Federal Security Service (FSB), promptly declared a counter-terrorist operation in the territory at 11:50 local time after receiving information on the militant's whereabouts.While the authorities have not identified the slain militant, Russian media reported he was a 57-year-old Kuramagomed Asadulayev, nicknamed 'Sniper'.