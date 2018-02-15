Two nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution and firefighters have since confirmed no one was injured in the incident.
Officials are checking other nearby buildings for structural damage.
The stretch of road which collapsed was next to a construction site and investigators are working to determine the cause of the incident.
People were evacuated from two nearby buildings following the collapse
Pictures from the scene show curious onlookers peering into the sinkhole, which swallowed up eight cars.
The site has been cordoned off as a safety measure.
This is not the first time a road has collapsed in the Italian capital - less than a month ago, a 77-year-old woman was walking along the pavement when she suddenly fell into a two-metre deep crater in Catania.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and the woman was taken to Policlinico Umberto I hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.
Comment: Sinkholes and landslides are occurring with greater frequency all over the world and there is never much of a valid explanation forthcoming. But when we take into account the greater picture we can see it is one part of a series of changes happening on our planet:
As well as our monthly documentary: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - January 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs