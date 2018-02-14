Peterson
"Why the hell are we subsidising revolution?" asked Jordan Peterson on the Joe Rogan show. The Professor's belief is that Women's Studies and related fields are intrinsically teaching Identity Politics. They indoctrinate students to group people up and turn them against each other and against civilised society as a whole.

Some Women's Studies professors even admit to seeing the programs in the same way. Breanne Fahs and Michael Karger of Arizona State University wrote a paper that called "to train students not only to master a body of knowledge but also to serve as symbolic 'viruses' that infect, unsettle, and disrupt traditional and entrenched fields." They went all on to call Women's Studies an "insurrectionary field," using stronger language even than the Dark Professor.

Well there are tentative signs that the Professors actions are having real world results. Especially in America the birthplace of the 'Women's Studies' meme.

The Indiana University Southeast, facing a budget shortfall of $7 million decided to phase out the Women's Studies program. Nothing of value was lost.

Western Illinois University administrators have recently recommended cutting the Women's Studies Major due to poor enrollment.

Women's Studies Professors are also reporting outbreaks of less naivety amongst their students. Stephany Rose Director of Women's and Ethnic Studies at the University of Colorado is quoted in the The Chronicle of Higher Education as saying "Students who once might have been simply skeptical of my course now walk into the classroom feeling emboldened by what they're hearing from the top levels of government. They feel they can resist what we are teaching that much more."

Carly Thomsen a Professor of 'Gender, Sexuality and Feminist Studies' at Middlebury College in Vermont was shocked that one of her courses was described as "categorically insane." The course's title? "Queering Food."
tweet