A few homes in a community in the south of Trinidad have been evacuated following at least two eruptions at the Devil's Wood Yard mud volcano this morning.The rumbling began around 4 a.m. at the volcano in Hindustan Village near New Grant, Princes Town, and another eruption was reported after 9 a.m.The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) said it is closely monitoring the situation, along with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the Geological Society of Trinidad and Tobago, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Geological Society, the UWI Seismic Research Centre and the Princes Town Regional Corporation.Police and fire officials also converged at the site."The EMA is mobilizing a team to visit the site to conduct air testing in the area. TTFS [Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service and Police Service are on site to maintain public safety and security," the OPDM said in a statement this morning.Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat reported that there was still some seismic activity at the site and the size of the mud flow was growing, and he advised citizens against visiting the volcano.He said three homes close to the site have been evacuated and cracks were visible on the road and on lands in the area.The mud volcano first erupted in 1852 and then again 20 years ago.