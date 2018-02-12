Society's Child
Walgreens welcome all men to use women's restrooms — now they're target of a new petition
Tom Tillison
BizPac Review
Sat, 10 Feb 2018 00:01 UTC
BizPac Review
Sat, 10 Feb 2018 00:01 UTC
The decision follows in the footsteps of a similar move by retail giant Target, despite the fact that there have been dozens of women and children victimized by male predators inside Target stores since that policy was enacted, according to the American Family Association. The non-profit organization has launched an online petition urging the drug store chain to reverse its policy.
"All individuals have a right to use restroom facilities that correspond to the individual's gender identity, regardless of the individual's sex assigned at birth," Walgreens announced in a November 2017 memo.
The company said their intent "is to support transgender individuals and foster an environment of inclusion and mutual respect."
Unless you oppose the privacy violation that may prove to be a safety risk.
The policy came to be after a customer complained that a Walgreens employee would not let her use the women's restroom because she "dressed like a man," according to a statement from the ACLU's Southern California chapter, which took up the cause.
Jessie Meehan, who is not transgender, according to the Los Angeles Times, was on her way to a Los Angeles LGBTQ pride festival last year when she stopped at a Walgreens on Sunset Blvd.
She shared her story in a well-produced video distributed by ACLU of Southern California.
Despite female customers, including young girls, potentially becoming victims of voyeurism, sexual assault and physical attack, ACLU SoCal. attorney Amanda Goad turned that risk on its head when she spoke about "safe restroom access."
"Everyone needs safe restroom access, and California law protects every person's right to access restrooms based on their gender identity in workplaces, schools, and business establishments," Goad said, according to NBC News. "It's important for businesses to make sure their employees understand that requirement, just like Walgreens is now doing, because Jessie Meehan had the courage to stand up for her rights."
AFA is asking supporters to sign their petition urging Walgreens to immediately reverse its dangerous policy.
Comment: First they came for your bathrooms...
- Taxpayer-funded transgender lobby group, Action for Trans Health, demands free over-the-counter sex change hormones for people 'at any age' in online manifesto
- "Something dark going on": Fear of offending trans people ruining healthy debate, says radical feminist
- Liberal 'progress': With election of trans and bisexual women, Palm Springs, CA now run by city council that is 100% LGBTQ
- British Christian printer refuses to make business cards for trans customer... both accused of discrimination
- Author says trans women aren't women - because they've experienced male privilege
Reader Comments
On a Surfing trip to the N. Side of St.Thomas, we partied at the E. End bars (Anyplace but Charlotte Amalie, which is all most people ever see... the WORST part of the island.
We were at/by 'Bolongo Bay?' and were plastered...(there, I said it!)... The bars were hopping; surf was good, etc. Having a great time.
I told my buddy, I'll be back in a sec. . . . I staggered into the restroom, looked for the urinals, couldn't find where they were so I grabbed a stall, stood and started taking a leak...
I heard some high, laughing voices, come into the place....
I looked at a Stainless steel box next to the toilet paper... "What the fuck is this? An Ashtray?" me thought as I opened it....
HOLY SHIT!!!! It contained discarded 'feminine protection' items....ARGH!!!
I quickly spun around and closed the door as the two girls who'd walked in were almost to the open stall I was standing at.
I spun and sat down... Now what????
I had to keep peering under the stall towards the door for an instant where there were no females in the open area of the place.
I never knew how much time females waste just chit chatting about guys.
Me, I was waiting to get arrested for being a pervert sitting on a toilet in a lady' stall. (I was COMPLETELY sober by this point.)
It took almost 25 minutes to get a clearing and run to the door, out, and straight into the mens, as two girls walking in looked at me curiously.
I finally got back to my surf dog friend. He asked: "What the hell happened to you?"
I said: "Long story."
And now, such inherent fun and funniness in that true story is but one more casualty in this war between the sexes being instigated by the PTB for malevolent purposes.
Sad, that.
R.C.
We were at/by 'Bolongo Bay?' and were plastered...(there, I said it!)... The bars were hopping; surf was good, etc. Having a great time.
I told my buddy, I'll be back in a sec. . . . I staggered into the restroom, looked for the urinals, couldn't find where they were so I grabbed a stall, stood and started taking a leak...
I heard some high, laughing voices, come into the place....
I looked at a Stainless steel box next to the toilet paper... "What the fuck is this? An Ashtray?" me thought as I opened it....
HOLY SHIT!!!! It contained discarded 'feminine protection' items....ARGH!!!
I quickly spun around and closed the door as the two girls who'd walked in were almost to the open stall I was standing at.
I spun and sat down... Now what????
I had to keep peering under the stall towards the door for an instant where there were no females in the open area of the place.
I never knew how much time females waste just chit chatting about guys.
Me, I was waiting to get arrested for being a pervert sitting on a toilet in a lady' stall. (I was COMPLETELY sober by this point.)
It took almost 25 minutes to get a clearing and run to the door, out, and straight into the mens, as two girls walking in looked at me curiously.
I finally got back to my surf dog friend. He asked: "What the hell happened to you?"
I said: "Long story."
And now, such inherent fun and funniness in that true story is but one more casualty in this war between the sexes being instigated by the PTB for malevolent purposes.
Sad, that.
R.C.
I think I'll shop there from now on
Especially since they appear to be putting people's dignity and basic human rights ahead of hidden agendas of the fear-mongering morons who listen attentively to the hatred and intolerance spouted by groups like the AFA - it all comes from FEAR, people... fear of the unknown... fear of the dark... fear of immigrants... fear of difference, of change
The sheeple in these quasi-religious, right-wing groups tend to measure others by their own yardsticks - they're the ones you'd have to watch in the bathrooms... the mind that can conceive the crime is likely the one that will pursue it
I mean, is it not common knowledge that pedophiles hide behind the righteous guise of highly-regarded institutions - an example, really? how about the Catholic church? House of Lords?
AFA is probably no different