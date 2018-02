Trump famously said that if he shot a person on 5Ave, he still wouldn't lose any supporters. Shocking as it may be, he was quite right. Of course, on the other side, the damning evidence of Clinton corruption in the WikiLeaks emails didn't really sway any Hillary voters. The reason is that the discourse in America has become extremely divisive and partisan.However,Let's start with some examples in politics.During the election: According to Trump and his supporters, the unemployment number was fake (since, based on labor participation rate, 38% of adults weren't working), GDP growth below 4% was horrible, monthly jobs growth under 300,000 was indicative of a recession, and the stock market was a big fat bubble!After the election:As for the Democrats, Trump was a Nazi and a racist for wanting a wall - never mind that we already have had a wall in many parts of the US-Mexico border for a long time. Hillary supporters also refused to read the WikiLeaks emails and. However,Louise Mensch and other trolls have millions of social media followers who thrive on their daily dose of shocking allegations, innuendos and claims that what they would like to be true, definitely is.Thus we have a political environment where one half of the country is totally against the other. Democrats in Congress will automatically reject Republican ideas and vice versa. The result of this ideological fanaticism is gridlock, inefficiency and terrible legislation.The media is also caught in this ideological trap. On a given topic, one can almost always predict the viewpoint of MSNBC, Fox News, Washington Post or Breitbart. Lone gone are the days when one could expect objectivity and neutrality from the media.We have become a society of relentless spinning. Everyone works backward - start with the conclusion and twist logic like a pretzel to make it true. Every logical fallacy in the book gets deployed. Let's take a look at some of them:Bring up Islamic terrorism, and someone will counter with, "what about domestic terrorism by whites?". "We added 2 million jobs last year" may ignore the fact that many of them are part-time or temp jobs.are powerful tools to reject truth and facts. "I don't believe anything from Breitbart" or "I reject anything that might be considered socialist.". "Iran wants to annihilate Israel" is over-the-top; and "Putin annexed Crimea" ignores the fact Crimea had a referendum and willingly joined Russia ( and there's much more behind this drama ).. Whether it's tax cuts or global warming or how to lose weight, people are programmed to instinctively react to buzz words and phrases, while eschewing deeper analysis. The ubiquitous American desire for quick solutions causes more problems in the end.. News media rely on it for advertisement revenue; public figures use it to boost their popularity or to get votes; and. This is also similar to people screaming or using expletives to make their points.. Listen to Bill Clinton, Obama or other leading Democrats a few years ago, and they spoke strongly against illegal immigration. Now it's a complete reversal. Trump supporters constantly complained that Obama commanded no respect from other nations. But now that Trump's rating around the world is abysmal, the new argument is, "Who cares what the world thinks?"The bigger problem is that all these attributes aren't limited to politics and, in fact, have permeated every aspect of our society. In the legal system, lawyers constantly use these tactics to argue their cases - in fact, such a clever lawyer is admired. Even the judges at the highest levels are driven by ideology - that's why Obama and Trump have very different choices for the US Supreme Court.Foreign policy is replete with spins, exaggerations and blatant lies. Want to attack Iraq? Let's exaggerate Saddam's links to Al Qaeda and WMD. Bring fake witnesses who cry about babies in incubators murdered by Saddam's soldiers, forge papers to show the sale of Uranium from Niger to Iraq, plant stories in the New York Times and then use them to bolster your case on Sunday shows.The spin culture has also spread into science and medicine. GMOs are always marketed in terms of higher yield or cheap food, while it's really about profits and, more importantly, controlling people and nations.Big Pharma repackages old medicines with insignificant changes in order to get new patents that will justify higher prices. OxyContin's 12-hour pain reliever was a marketing scam , but the lies brought in billions of dollars. Scientists fudge the data for clinical trials , and. Even global warming is full of sensationalism, wild conjectures and over-confident claims when there are too many overlooked known and unknown variables.Our financial system is controlled by a private Federal Reserve Bank, which has created a Ponzi scheme fueled by unsustainable debt and inflation. However, the elites keep spinning about prosperity and growth. Propagandists on CNBC and other financial media are paid to blow up bubbles all day long.. It's as if the movie Idiocracy or the TV show Jerry Springer has become the new reality.