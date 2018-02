© Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz is calling for the House Intelligence Committee's top Democrat to "step aside" from the Russia investigation in the wake of reports that he discussed obtaining non-existent nude photos of President Trump with a Russian model."Adam Schiff should step aside as the lead Democrat on the Intel committee as a consequence of this scandal," Gaetz said on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday."While our FBI and Justice Department were suffering through an Obama nation, an Obama influence with these attempts to influence investigations, you had Adam Schiff off playing footsies with the Ukrainians, trying to get naked pictures of Donald Trump," Gaetz said.Carlson had previously slammed the Democratic lawmaker for engaging in the same activities he called treasonous in denouncing the Trump administration. Gaetz agreed with the Fox News host's spotlight on the hypocrisy."Jeff Sessions was talked into recusing himself because of a hand shake in a greeting line," the GOP lawmaker said.Gaetz argued that Schiff's "credibility with the American people" has "eroded.""I mean, it was only a few weeks ago Adam Schiff was saying if we released the Devin Nunes memo, there would be a national security catastrophe. That's been proven to be false," he said, referring to the national security risk he claimed would follow the FISA memo release."Time and again he has lost credibility. And I think the fact that he actively engaged with these Ukrainian principals, the fact that he goes on 'Russia Today,' the Russian sponsored television channel, to talk about our intelligence system certainly indicates that Adam Schiff should step aside," Gaetz reiterated.