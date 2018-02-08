The head coach of the Latvian skeleton team Dainis Dukurs stated that during the Olympics, Latvian athletes need to be extra careful so that 'nobody' can taint their food or drinks with doping.He recalled that Russians "don't think favourably" of the Latvian skeleton team after the scandal with doping."Reading what they wrote about us in their media and social networks, it's like it was us who initiated the Richard McLaren report and the verification of the Denis Oswald commission," added Dukurs.