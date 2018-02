© Baz Ratner / Reuters



As Israeli authorities prepare to indict Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges, the Prime Minister has addressed his supporters to reassure them of his innocence and his readiness to battle the charges in court.On Wednesday Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh met with other top brass Israeli police chiefs to discuss Netanyahu's cases as they near consensus to formally indict the Prime Minister.However, before an official indictment recommendation is made to the State Attorney's Office, the police team will examine the remaining "holes" in the case, Israeli media report who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing andaddressed his followers in a video posted on his Facebook account."Many of you ask, What will happen? So I want to reassure you:" Netanyahu said in his Hebrew video address.There may be recommendations, or signs saying 'Bibi is guilty until proven innocent' or other improper pressures. But I am certain that at the end of the day, the qualified legal authorities will reach a single conclusion, the simple truth:Netanyahu said.If charged, the 68-year-old can still remain in office until the court reaches a verdict.If Netanyahu serves his fourth mandate, which expires on July 16, 2019, in full, he will tie with David Ben-Gurion to become the longest-serving Prime Minister in Israel's history.