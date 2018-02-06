© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A 76-year-old woman died in hospital after being mauled by a large dog in Mpumalanga on Monday.The woman, who had sustained numerous bite wounds, was found lying inside a home on Frank Bath Road in Middelburg."Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous bite wounds which left her in a critical condition," said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring."Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to stabilise her vital signs. Whilst treatment was under way, paramedics found that the patient's vital signs rapidly diminished."CPR and further advanced life support interventions were initiated to revive the patient," he said.The woman was taken to Middelburg Provincial hospital for urgent treatment where she succumbed to her injuries.