U.S. forces have begun scaling down their numbers in Iraq after Iraqi authorities declared "victory" over the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, an Iraqi government spokesman has said.Hadithi's statement came in confirmation of reports by Western contractors at a U.S.-led coalition base in Iraq, who said U.S. troops had started to withdraw from the country.The United States first launched air strikes against IS in Iraq in August 2014 and in the following years closely backed key Iraqi military victories, including the retaking of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.A Pentagon report released in November said there were almost 8,900 U.S. troops in Iraq as of late September.