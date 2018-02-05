Sure enough, the first official statement by top House and Senate Democrats after the memo dropped, was to write a letter to Pres. Trump warning that use of the newly-released memo as a pretext to fire either Special Counsel Bob Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein could spark a constitutional crisis.
"We are alarmed by reports that you may intend to use this misleading document as a pretext to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, in an effort to corruptly influence or impede Special Counsel Bob Mueller's investigation.Whether Trump intends to fire Mueller or Rosenstein is still unknown: commenting on this during a meeting with reporters at the White House, when asked if the memo makes it more likely he will fire Deputy AG Rosenstein, Trump responded cryptically: "You figure that one out."
"We write to inform you that we would consider such an unwarranted action as an attempt to obstruct justice in the Russia investigation. Firing Rod Rosenstein, DOJ Leadership, or Bob Mueller could result in a constitutional crisis of the kind not seen since the Saturday Night Massacre!'
Letter from top House, Senate Democrats.
Comment: Conservative Daily Post adds: The last are brave words. Right now Trump is probably strategizing for his very political life as to how to proceed from here.