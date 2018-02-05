"We are alarmed by reports that you may intend to use this misleading document as a pretext to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, in an effort to corruptly influence or impede Special Counsel Bob Mueller's investigation.



"We write to inform you that we would consider such an unwarranted action as an attempt to obstruct justice in the Russia investigation. Firing Rod Rosenstein, DOJ Leadership, or Bob Mueller could result in a constitutional crisis of the kind not seen since the Saturday Night Massacre!'



Letter from top House, Senate Democrats.

Now that it has become clear why the FBI and DOJ (together "the Deep State"), the media, and Democrats did not want the FISA memo released - as it indicates that Mueller's entire probe may be based on a memo that was the result of explicit political bias, it was only a matter of time before Democrats took the next logical step, which of course is, to warn Trump not to use the memo exposing transgressions at the FBI in obtaining the FISA warrant, to fire Mueller and Rosenstein.Whether Trump intends to fire Mueller or Rosenstein is still unknown: commenting on this during a meeting with reporters at the White House, when asked if the memo makes it more likely he will fire Deputy AG Rosenstein, Trump responded cryptically: "You figure that one out."