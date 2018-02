© AP Photo/ Arab 24 network

Last summer, I was positioned just across the border from the Syrian town of Afrin around which Turkish and Kurdish and, possibly, American forces, are now poised for a head-on clash. It seems crazy to me that anyone would want to fight over this one-donkey farm town. We were there on a mission to rescue wild animals trapped in a zoo in war-torn Aleppo, Syria.Worse, the Pentagon decided to enlist and arm rebellious Kurds in southern Turkey and Syria, and use them as 'native troops' to fight first the rag-tag bands of ISIS, then the Turkish armed forces. This was a terrible idea - compounded by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's incredibly foolish recent announcement that the US would mobilize, arm and finance a 'border force' of 30,000 Kurds that was closely tied to the Kurdish PKK rebel group. Washington has only a child's understanding of events in Turkey and the dangers involved. Washington bills the PKK 'terrorists.' Clearly, it can't even keep its 'terrorists' straight. The neocons under Trump have gutted the State Department.Turks recall post World War I efforts by Britain, France, Greece and Italy in 1918-19 to divide up post-Ottoman Turkey between them.The Turks are in a rage. Turkey has been battling a wide-scale Kurdish insurgency since the 1980's. I was with the Turkish Army in eastern Anatolia (just north of Syria), witnessing the brutal, bloody guerilla war between the Turks and Kurds that left 40,000 dead, mostly civilians.Turkey's democratic leader, President Erdoğan, had almost forged a peace with the rebellious Kurds and their PKK leadership when the western intervention in Syria rekindled the war. As often in the past, foreign powers used the warlike Kurds for their own aims, then abandoned them.Intervention by Russia, Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah into Syrian 'civil-war' caused the defeat of US-Saudi-British-Israeli backed rebel Syrian forces. This, as noted, led the frustrated US war party to directly base US troops in Syria, an act that flagrantly violated international law. As US troops prepared to confront the forces from Damascus and their Russian air support, the Kurds declared all-out war. Involved were not only Syrian Kurds but large numbers of ethnic Kurds in Turkey, who make up about 17% of the total population. Iran's Kurds are next to be stirred up.All this is a huge, dangerous mess.Wretched, largely devastated Syria now faces more fighting. The captive wild animals we rescued from Aleppo, Syria (see www.ericmargolis.com ), are still in large part in shock from being trapped in the middle of a war zone. One of the hyenas we saved just died of organ failure. Eric S. Margolis is an award-winning, internationally syndicated columnist. His articles have appeared in the New York Times, the International Herald Tribune the Los Angeles Times, Times of London, the Gulf Times, the Khaleej Times, Nation - Pakistan, Hurriyet, - Turkey, Sun Times Malaysia and other news sites in Asia.