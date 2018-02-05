Large amount of anti-tank missiles and weapons

Large amount of anti-tank missiles and weapons captured by Turkish-backed forces
Turkish-backed forces have captured a large amount of anti-tank missiles and weapons from a smuggler.

The smuggler was leaving jihadist-held territory and heading towards Afrin where the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) are engaged in an intense conflict with the Turkish military and their Syrian proxies.

It has also been revealed that the smuggler was arrested, with all weapons secured to be used by jihadists, most likely against the Syrian Army who are battling them in the northwest province of Idlib.

