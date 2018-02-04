This week on The Truth Perspective we will be interviewing Bulgarian investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva. Dilyana broke the story of a CIA-run international arms smuggling ring that was using diplomatic protection to deliver weapons to ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria. Though Dilyana's research was printed by Bulgaria's Trud newspaper - complete with corroborating documentation - she was fired from her job soon after being interrogated by the Bulgarian national security apparatus.Ms. Gaytandzhieva is a seasoned journalist and war correspondent who has reported from Aleppo, Syria and from other hotspots around the world. Through her years of experience in the field she has gained first-hand knowledge of how weapons are shipped, who they were used by, and who the victims of terrorist atrocity have been.Join us on The Truth Perspective this Sunday, 4 February 2018, from 12-2pm EST / 5-7pm UTC / 6-8pm CET as Dilyana shares the results of her in-depth investigations and her most recent work on the Pentagon's Bio-warfare labs.You can read about Dilyana's investigative journalism here:01:36:18