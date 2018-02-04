Ikea in Heaven
© Unknown
Ikea Founder Ingvar Kampgrad spent today walking through eighteen different departments and a maze of passageways, just to get to his section of the afterlife.

Kampgrad, who died aged 91 on Monday, was said to be frustrated as he rushed through lighting, soft furnishings, bedroom, kitchen, outdoor settings, and storage solutions, before finally getting to his section of heaven.

Sources say that even though Kampgrad's section was literally a metre from the entrance way, the only route available was to push through eleven thousand young couples buying bedside tables and forty million families with strollers.