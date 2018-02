© Strategic Culture Foundation



to include confronting international terrorism, stabilizing Syria and other parts of the world that are in turmoil, and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. In spite of all that, the US and Russia are currently locked in a tit-for-tat unfriendly relationship somewhat reminiscent of the Cold War.Apart from search for a scapegoat to explain the Hillary Clinton defeat, how did it happen? Israel Shamir, a keen observer of the American-Russian relationship, and celebrated American journalist Robert Parry both think thatBrowder is also symptomatic of why the United States government is so poorly informed about international developments asHe has somehow emerged as a trusted source in spite of the fact thatAlso ignored is his renunciation of American citizenship in 1998, reportedly to avoid taxes.which exploited Congressional willingness to demonize Russia and has done so much to poison relations between Washington and Moscow. The Act sanctioned individual Russian officials, which Moscow has rightly seen as unwarranted interference in the operation of its judicial system.Browder, a media favorite whoportrays himself as a selfless human rights advocate, but is he?He claims that his accountant Sergei Magnitsky was a crusading "lawyer" who discovered a $230 million tax-fraud scheme that involved the Browder business interest Hermitage Capital but was, in fact, engineered by corrupt Russian police officers who arrested Magnitsky and enabled his death in a Russian jail.Many have been skeptical of the Browder narrative, suspecting thatA Russian court recently supported that alternative narrative, ruling in late December thatOn December 16th Senator Diane Feinstein of the Senate Judiciary Committee released the transcript of the testimony provided by Glenn Simpson, founder of Fusion GPS. According to James Carden, but the repeated citations apparently did not merit inclusion in media coverage of the story by the New York Times, Washington Post and Politico.Fusion GPS, which was involved in the research producing the Steele Dossier used to [falsely] discredit Donald Trump, was also retained to provide investigative services relating toSimmons maintained that Browder proved to be somewhat evasive and his accounts of his activities were inconsistent. He claimed never to visit the United States and not own property or do business there, all of which were untrue, to include his ownership through a shell company of a $10 million house in Aspen Colorado. He repeatedly ran away , literally, from attempts to subpoena him so he would have to testify under oath.Per Simmons, in Russia,suggesting that he was likely one of many corrupt businessmen operating in what was a wild west business environment. My question is,Israel Shamir reports that