© when the news stops

CIA chief Mike Pompeo has said his meetings with Russian officials are entirely legitimate after his contacts with them were questioned by leading Democrats.At the end of January, it was reported thatearlier in the month. They were named by some sources as. Naryshkin has been under sanctions and has required a waiver to visit the US since 2014.This aroused the suspicions ofwhich came just days before the Trump Administration decided against new sanctions against Russia.In a letter to Schumer Thursday, Pompeo explained thatPompeo also said he does not back away from difficult issues in Russian-US relations, such as the crisis in Ukraine."When those meetings take place, you and the American people should rest assured thatPompeo wrote, as quoted by AP."Neither side is bashful about raising concerns relating to our intelligence relationships and the interests of our respective nations. We vigorously defend America in these encounters and pull no punches - we never will."having said in a recent interview with the BBC thatBut, he has at the same time, continued practical co-operation and intelligence-sharing on matters such as terrorism. President Vladimir Putin personally expressed his gratitude to Pompeo for providing information which led to a major terrorist attack being thwarted in St Petersburg.Despite Pompeo's explanation,He wrote to National Intelligence Director and Pompeo's boss, Dan Coats, asking for more details about the meeting. He also wanted to know if the CIA chief raised the topic of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election in his meetings with the Russians, and if not, why not.