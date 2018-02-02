© Iliya Pitalev / Sputnik

The ruble can play a greater role in the former Soviet republics, according to the Central Bank of Russia.The country's central bank says by 2035 the ruble can expand in the EEU, a trade and political bloc uniting Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. It can also develop in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the bank says.Ruble transactions in the EEU are currently worth the equivalent of US$69 billion, compared to US$18 billion and US$5 billion in euros.The successful promotion of the ruble is the result of Russia's growing dominance in the post-Soviet region. Moscow now has plans to switch to trade in national currencies with other countries as well.Russia is in negotiations with numerous countries, in particular Turkey, Egypt and Iran, but the biggest problem is that the Russian currency has been volatile in recent years.The BRICS countries are also among the key markets for promoting the ruble.. Moscow and Beijing have increased the share of ruble-yuan trade from 13 to 16 percent in the matter of a year.