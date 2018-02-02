Society's Child
Formula 1 'grid girls' hit back against feminists who forced F1 to end their jobs
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 16:24 UTC
F1 announced the demise of the tradition in a short statement on Wednesday. "While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms. We don't believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world," said Sean Bratches, managing director of commercial operations.
The possibility of an F1 change of policy was announced in December. The move came just days after a similar decision was taken by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) to end its practice of using 'walk-on girls'.
Now some women, whose current or past jobs have apparently been scrapped amid the broader heated debate over workspace sexual harassment, are venting their anger on social media. They say they have become victims of a misplaced eagerness to defend women's rights.
"Ridiculous that women who say they are 'fighting for women's rights' are saying what others should and shouldn't do, stopping us from doing a job we love and are proud to do," tweeted F1 grid girl Rebecca Cooper.
"Because of these feminists, they've cost us our jobs! I have been a grid girl for 8 years and I have Never felt uncomfortable!" said model Lauren-Jade Pope, with many more joining in with similar messages.
