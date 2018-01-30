Society's Child
"Trans-age" man claims that he's trapped in a nine-year-old's body
Jonathon Van Maren
The Bridgehead
Tue, 30 Jan 2018 12:24 UTC
Stefonknee says her 'adoptive' family, which consists of an older couple and their children and young grandchildren, are completely accepting of her identifying as a little girl. She says she's living as a six-year-old girl because it's something she could never do when was in grade school.
I can't deny I was married. I can't deny I have children,' she says in the video. 'But I've moved forward now and I've gone back to being a child. I don't want to be an adult right now.'
Stefonknee further adds: 'I have a mommy and a daddy - an adopted mommy and daddy - who are totally comfortable with me being a little girl. And their children and their grandchildren are totally supportive.'
She says she previously lived as an eight-year-old girl, until the couple's granddaughter asked her to be the younger sister instead. 'A year ago I was eight and she was seven. And she said to me: "I want you to be the little sister, so I'll be nine." I said: "Well, I don't mind going to six." So I've been six ever since.'
I'm not sure which part of that story is the most insane-the fact that Paul's claims are being taken seriously, the complete disregard for the real children in this story, which happen to be those this fifty-two-year-old former Catholic abandoned, the lack of sympathy for Paul's poor wife, who has to raise children while her husband pretends to be a little girl, the fact that there are people out there who are willing to allow their own children to play with a middle-aged delusional dude in drag, or that there were actually people out there willing to allow Paul to move in with them and play the "mommy and daddy."
Maybe some people find the "trans-age" garbage to be harmless, but it has an even darker and even uglier side than a man abandoning his family and his responsibilities. From The Daily Wire a few days ago:
A Chicago man accused of sexually assaulting two six-year-olds and an eight-year-old on repeated occasions, told police officers that he's really "a 9-year-old trapped in an adult's body," prosecutors revealed on Wednesday.
Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Roman is charged with repeated predatory criminal sexual assault. The numerous attacks began in 2015 and continued until earlier this month.
Roman has reportedly confessed to some of the attacks to authorities. His victims were the daughters of his friends.
I'm not going to provide any additional details of this pedophile's crimes, but suffice it to say that they are the sort of thing that keep parents up at night. Again: Ideas have consequences, and when we accept that people can live out their fantasies regardless of physical reality, we have to accept that some of those fantasies are going be darker and more dangerous than others. And, as usual, the children end up getting hurt.
Comment: Man tries to escape child sex assault charges by claiming to be 'trans-age'