Teacher Gregory Salcido stands in front of El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera after a complaint has been filed against him on Wednesday July 21, 2010.
© SGVN/Staff Photo by Keith Durflinger/SWCITY
Teacher Gregory Salcido stands in front of El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera after a complaint has been filed against him on Wednesday July 21, 2010.
A parent has filed a complaint with the school board over his classroom conduct and Salcido has been placed on paid administrative leave. Yes. The Left Hates America and Our Military

High School teacher Gregory Salcido who teaches at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, was caught on film during a rant about our military after seeing one of his students wearing a Marine sweater.

Salcido says many things during the 3 part video, however some of the most shocking things were calling the US military a "bunch of dumb sh*ts" and the "lowest of the low"

Salcido was also under fire for smacking a student's head back in 2012 but was not terminated from employment.

Watch the three short clips below...