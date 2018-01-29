© SGVN/Staff Photo by Keith Durflinger/SWCITY



A parent has filed a complaint with the school board over his classroom conduct and Salcido has been placed on paid administrative leave. Yes. The Left Hates America and Our MilitaryHigh School teacher Gregory Salcido who teaches at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, was caught on film during a rant about our militarySalcido says many things during the 3 part video, however some of the most shocking things were calling the US military a "bunch of dumb sh*ts" and the "lowest of the low"Watch the three short clips below...