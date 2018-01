© Khalil Ashawi / Reuters



A new conflict unfolding in northern Syria has gripped the attention of the world, with some fearing it could turn into a broader confrontation in a country still plagued by war.some 57km north from the city of Aleppo and around 30km from the Turkish border. The Afrin region has been something of a Kurdish enclave in an areato the east by land controlled by the Free Syrian Army (FSA).in the west and in the north.that lies to the southeast and territories seized by various armed groups, including the Al-Nusra Front terrorist group, located to the southwest.The Turkish armed forces are supported by the FSA - an Ankara-backed paramilitary opposition group which consists mainly of Syrian Arab and Syrian Turkmen groups, which hold the territories in Afrin, northwest Syria.Formed as an armed wing of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party, the YPG rapidly expanded during the Syrian civil war. The group also fought against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and received backing from the US-led coalition, which supplied them with weapons.Ankara claims that the YPG are supported by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as by the US, the EU and NATO.Later the same day, Turkey's defense minister, Nurettin Canikli, said that the operation "de facto started."while Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that the airborne part of the operation had begun. On the same day, Turkey's General Staff officially declared the start of the military campaign in the region,The step followed Ankara's sharp criticism of the US plans to create a 30,000-strong, predominantly Kurdish border force in northern Syria.Turkey says it wants to secure its southern border with Syria, prevent the PKK and YPG from "infiltrating" Turkish territory and help the Turkish-backed Syrian armed groups take control over the Afrin region.Operation Olive BranchYildirim has stated.The Kurdish militias that seized control over the Afrin region back in 2012, soon after government forces retreated from the area, intend to keep what they callThousands of Kurds took to the streets of the city of Afrin to protest against what they calledafter the operation started.They also called on the Syrian government to help repel attacks by the "Turkish occupier."Although it has only been ongoing for around a week, the confrontation has already claimed the lives of dozens of civilians.targeting Afrin and neighboring settlements,that also said some 5,000 civilians were displaced in the first three days of the operation.In response to the Turkish offensive, Kurdish militias shelled Turkish border towns on several occasions. The latest such attack , in which the Kurds used two rockets, killed two people in the Turkish town of Kilis and left a dozen more injured, according to the local authorities.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on January 26 that the operation will also target another northern Syrian city, Manbij. The city is controlled by US-backed Kurdish militia and is some 100km from Afrin.The Syrian government has branded the campaign an act of aggression, while Moscow has urged Turkey to show restraint and respect Syria's territorial integrity.Germany also criticized Turkey's actions by saying that the last thing Syria needs now is yet another military conflict. On Thursday, Berlin also announced its decision to halt all arms exports at least until the new German government is formed, adding that it should not supply arms to crisis regions.The decision is likely to affect some of Germany's arms deals with Turkey, including a much-anticipated modernization of Turkish Leopard tanks. US President Donald Trump has also urged Turkey to "exercise caution" and warned that Ankara's operations, if not wound down, may result in a direct clash between the two NATO allies in Syria.