Former US vice president Joe Biden boasted that he had a word to say in another state's internal affairs, admitting to have pressured the Ukrainian government into sacking a prosecutor general in just a few hours."I looked at them and said:Biden said during a meeting of the US Council on Foreign Relations. He was referring to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and former Ukrainian prime minister Arseny Yatsenyuk."Well, son of a b***h. (Laughter.) He got fired."The incident that Biden referred to dates back to late March 2016. At that time, the then-US vice president met Ukrainian government officials to discuss the situation in Ukraine as well as US financial assistance to Kiev."I said, 'I'm telling you, you're not getting the billion dollars,'" he said at the meeting on Tuesday, recalling on the incident.The then-by the Ukrainian parliament on March 29, 2016.Kiev announced that Biden had met with Poroshenko and "informed him about the"It also said thatPoroshenko officially dismissed Shokin on April 3, 2016.Earlier, Biden also boasted of other cases of US interference in Ukrainian internal affairs. In a book titled Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose, which was published in November, the former vice president said thatfollowing a chain of events that started with a coup that ousted ex-leader Viktor Yanukovich and gave rise to the Ukrainian crisis.However, Ukraine was far from the only country pressured by Washington at that time. During the Tuesday meeting, Biden also revealed that the US administrationthe former US vice president said. He also added that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was almost the only major European leader who "was strong enough to... stand with" the US on this issue, even though she "did not like it" and supported Washington only "reluctantly."