Surprising discovery

Carbon cycle

Scientists digging deep into the Earth's mantle recently made an unexpected discovery.The result surprised geoscientists around the globe because there is little opportunity for iron to become so highly oxidized deep below the Earth's surface."On Earth's surface, where oxygen is plentiful, iron will oxidize to rust," explained Thomas Stachel, professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Alberta, who co-authored the study. "In the Earth's deep mantle, we should find iron in its less oxidized form, known as ferrous iron, or in its metal form.This discovery suggests that something oxidized the rocks in which the superdeep diamonds were founds. The scientists"It's exciting to find evidence of such profound oxidation taking place deep inside the Earth," said Stachel, Canada Research Chair in diamonds.The study also has implications for understanding the global carbon cycle that involves the transport of surface carbon back into the Earth's mantle."We know lots about the carbon cycle on Earth's surface, but what about in the mantle?" explained Stachel. "Our study suggests that surface carbon goes down as carbonates to at least 550 kilometres below the surface. There, these carbonates may melt and react with the surrounding rocks, eventually crystallizing into diamonds. Diamonds can then be taken down even deeper in the mantle."