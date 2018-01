© Umit Bektas / Reuters



we have no information on the use of Leopard tanks,"

German politicians have widely opposed plans to provide Turkey with tank modernization upgrades after Leopard 2 combat vehicles were spotted taking part in the military operation against the Kurds in Syria's Afrin.Amid rumors of potential resumption of arms sales to Turkey,urged the government to reconsider such deals with Ankara,Agnieszka Brugger, a Greens lawmaker told the Heilbronner Stimme newspaper.Since the 1980s Germany has sold Turkey some 751 Leopard tanks, including 354 modern Leopard 2 type, which has been previously used by Turkey an a cross border operation against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists and US-supported Kurdish militias in Syria.Throughout its military campaign in the neighboring country, Turkey lost a number of 60-ton Leopard 2 tanks, built by Bavaria's Krauss-Maffei, due to mine explosions. Ankara has recently pressed Berlin and German arms companies to retrofit the hardware to offer better protection against enemy mines.The tanks used by Turkey come from decommissioned stocks of the Bundeswehr. The frontal armor on the hull and turret on the Leopard 2 is much thicker than on the sides and rear of the tracked vehicle.added Green Party chief Simone Peter.Even a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and chairman of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, Norbert Röttgen, noted that it is "completely obvious" thatThe massive outcry from the German politicians was caused by the publication of pictures which allegedly showed German tanks used against the Kurds in Syria.distributed by the state-owned Anadolu Turkish news agency,"Apart from the images from the media that you all know,said Jan Korte, an MP from the Left. He noted that German soldiers are directly involved in the war of aggression against the Kurds by flying Boeing E-3A Airborne Warning & Control System (AWACS) aircraft missions and not doing anything to stop the bloodshed on the ground.Free Democratic Party (FDP) MP Graf Alexander Lambsdorff also expressed sharp criticism of the Turkish action against the Kurds in Syria.Despite the opposition to the Turkish campaign, Germany has so far failed to condemn the 'Olive Branch' operation. Instead, Gabriel expressed his "concern" during a phone call with Cavusoglu on Monday, while calling for a political solution of the crisis.Turkey launched 'Operation Olive Branch' against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG/YPJ) Saturday, following the announcement that the US-led coalition in Syria would create a "border security force" to prevent IS from regrouping in Syria. Ankara sees the Syrian Kurds as an extension of its domestic nemesis, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and considers their presence on its borders as a national security threat. To eliminate this menace, Turkey with the help of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) aims to create 30-kilometer deep "safe zone" in Syria's Afrin. At least 260 Kurdish fighters and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists have so far been "neutralized" in Syria, Turkish General Staff said Tuesday."It was a great, great mistake of the German government to deliver these small arms and major weapons to the Turkish army. It is no sensation.Grässlin said.