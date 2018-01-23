© The Great Courses Daily

Dmitri Kiselyov, News of the Week, Sunday, 21 January 2018

Analysis and Forecast

While the United States and a good many countries around the world this weekend have been reflecting on the first anniversary of Donald Trump's move into the Oval Office, drawing up balance sheets of his promises and achievements,The situation in Donbass (South-Eastern Ukraine) has been an intermittent feature of Russia's political talk shows for the past couple of years, along with the military campaign in Syria and more recently the stages in the preparation for presidential elections on 18 March.To be sure, minds became focused on Donbass in the closing weeks of 2017separating the forces of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk enjoying Russian support from Ukrainian militias and armed forcesThis, despite the heralded exchange of military prisoners by both sides before New Year's under talks supervised by the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill.Then, this past Thursday there came a wholly new development. Readers in the United States and Europe may be forgiven for knowing nothing about it as yet. Only the Russians have placed it under the microscope and have been seeking to give it meaning. I am speaking aboutAs usual, the most comprehensive interpretation of this emotion-charged development has been delivered by the head of all Russian television and radio news services, Dmitri Kiselyov on his Sunday evening news wrap-up.The mission in Donbass is no longer described as an "anti-terrorist operation."A military HQ is created to coordinate the military operation to be waged in Donbass. Whereas till now the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Lugansk were under the Minsk Accords considered as negotiating parties, there are henceforth only "occupation administrations" of the Russian Federation on these territories.Says Kiselyov,The report then switches over to the Vesti reporter on the ground in Donetsk. Local residents confirm that the law means war. They see the current moment on the front line as "calm before the storm." Donetsk soldiers at their trenches say they are fully ready to engage with the enemy.Kiselyov draws back a bit, wondering whether he is not overstating the dangers.. But it is not the law itself that is the issue.The facts speak for themselves, he tells us:There are attacks and deaths every day. Only counter force has pushed back recent Ukrainian attempts to gain territory.It has cut off all transport and telecoms links. It does not pay pensions and assistance to the needy. It closed the banking system and there are no commercial ties. Kiev does not recognize the population of Donbass. For Kiev the two provinces are merely territory to take back from the occupiers.Other circumstantial evidence that war at this moment is in the interests of Kiev comes from the economic front.Meanwhile,This will come to 14 billion dollars a year, which amounts to one-half the state budget of Ukraine. Due to the dire economic conditions,Apart from Kiev, who else wants a big war in Ukraine? For its part,And what does Russia say to all this.But it seems there is no way back.The Maidan demonstrations which culminated in the coup d'etat of 22 February 2014 in Kiev overthrowing the government of nominally pro-Russian Premier Yanukovich have been seen by some analysts asto take revenge for their humiliation a year earlier when Obama reneged on his declaration of "red lines" in Syria over chemical weapons attacks.that they oversee the destruction of Assad's chemical arsenal instead of ordering an air attack on Damascus with the objective of overthrowing the Syrian dictator.Now that the United States has been again and still more decisively humiliated in Syria by the nearly complete military victory of Assad forces with substantial Russian air assistance, thefrom a campaign now against Kiev. If successful, as likely would be the case given the vast disparity in military potential of the two sides,But notwithstanding Kiselyov's calming words, it may well be that Moscow feels it has no choice.is an independent political analyst based in Brussels. His latest book, Does the United States Have a Future? was published on 12 October 2017.