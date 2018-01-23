© AP/Korean News Service

North Korea can counter any nuclear threat, its representative told a conference on disarmament in Geneva. He warned the US against bringing its strategic assets to and around the Korean Peninsula. North Korea said it had made "absolutely the right choice" by boosting its nuclear capabilities.Pyongyang's representative has urged the US to completely stop joint exercises with South Korea and "all nuclear war drills" in the region andthe representative said.The US disarmament ambassador at the talks advocated for North Korea's denuclearization and further pressure on Pyongyang, sayingLast week, Seoul and Pyongyang agreed on the North Korean team's participation in the Olympic Games, where the two neighbors will also have a joint hockey team. The move was discussed during the first bilateral talks in two years, widely seen as a positive sign amid heightened tensions in the region.