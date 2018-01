© Ralf Hirschberger / Global Look Press

Patches released by Intel Corp. to fix highly malicious Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities affecting its CPUs turned out to be faulty, the company admitted, urging customers to stop installing them until further notice.On Monday, Intel announced that it "identified" the"root cause" of the problem and will soon send out another patch to fix the faulty fix. The technology giant also provided a list of Intel-based platforms that are impacted by the issue."We have now identified the root cause for Broadwell and Haswell platforms, and made good progress in developing a solution to address it," Intel Executive Vice President Navin Shenoy said in a blog post, adding that the company already provided the patch to its partners to check if the solution was found . "We will make a final release available once that testing has been completed."In the meantime, the company advised "OEMs, cloud service providers, system manufacturers, software vendors and end users" to stop using the available versions of the patch, "as they may introduce higher than expected reboots and other unpredictable system behavior."The inability to properly fix the problem for weeks after the security researchers released documentation of critical vulnerabilities in modern processors used in practically every computer and smartphone around the world, has sparked major criticism in the high tech industry. Linus Torvalds, who pioneered the Linux family of operating systems, could not contain his anger. He believes Intel has not done enough to shield its users from Meltdown and Spectre hardware-based bugs that could potentially allow hackers to steal any data, including passwords, personal photos, and emails."As it is, the patches are COMPLETE AND UTTER GARBAGE," Torvalds said in a message posted to the Linux kernel mailing list on Sunday.Torvalds said that the best possible solutions for the company would be to recall two decades worth of products and to give everyone free CPUs. But instead, Intel is trying to avoid huge losses and further damage to its reputation, and intends to continue shipping flawed hardware with software protection which will be turned off by default, he explained.