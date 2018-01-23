The German Contra Magazin called on NATO to understand that a war against Russia is "suicide". Readers of the publication noted that Germany remembers this especially well....In NATO, there are forces that are convinced of the correctness of a "military solution" of confrontation with Russia. However,An author of Contra Magazin, Ernst Planner, singles out theAccording to the journalist,whose patriotism has increased against the backdrop of confrontation with the West,In this case, the "madmen" who started the war, whether the US or the "nuclear dwarfs" Britain and France, will not stand a chance.Readers of the publication agreed with Plenner's arguments. "A military campaign against Russia - anybody who tried, got a broken nose, especially we Germans, and one thing is for sure: whether we are in NATO or not, in case of war there will be nothing to restore.but tactical weapons will be used,"- wrote user Jomenk.In late 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the "offensive nature" of NATO's actions in Eastern Europe. In Poland and Romania, there are universal installations that can be used for a missile attack against Russia. In parallel, the United States, "in fact, is engaged in a breach of the INF Treaty."