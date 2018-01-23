Puppet Masters
Germans tell NATO that a war with Russia is 'suicide', while Britain is concerned about the domination of the Russian Armed Forces
Translated by Inessa Sinchougova
Fort Russ News / RUeconomics
Mon, 22 Jan 2018 19:37 UTC
In NATO, there are forces that are convinced of the correctness of a "military solution" of confrontation with Russia. However, anyone who attacks the Russians "actually commits suicide" because of the strength of Russian weapons and Moscow's readiness to use them in case of a threat to its security. An author of Contra Magazin, Ernst Planner, singles out the Iskander-M complexes, capable of "flying to Warsaw in two minutes, and four to Berlin."
In addition, NATO defense equipment is obsolete when it comes to the Iskanders, as they can fly in the mesosphere.
According to the journalist, NATO should have no doubts that the Russians, whose patriotism has increased against the backdrop of confrontation with the West, will "press the button" to defend their homeland.
In this case, the "madmen" who started the war, whether the US or the "nuclear dwarfs" Britain and France, will not stand a chance. Russia can destroy any external threat, and realist politicians (Planner places Trump and his associates among them) are well aware of this.
Readers of the publication agreed with Plenner's arguments. "A military campaign against Russia - anybody who tried, got a broken nose, especially we Germans, and one thing is for sure: whether we are in NATO or not, in case of war there will be nothing to restore. There will be no winners, both Americans and Russians know this, but tactical weapons will be used, and the first who will fall under fire - is us, "- wrote user Jomenk.
Reader Comments
win 52 2018-01-22T19:20:31Z
Yeah, they have better weapons and won't allow US 🌎 domination! Double speak, talks with a forked tongue.
And here at home we spend eight times what Russia does on our military. Only a politician could ask for more with a straight face. Maybe, we're not getting the best "bang" for our buck?
They did build rockets for us for the nasa program for the longest time until the democrat puked into your tv in the past 10 years. I thought no issues until clinton was leaking nuclear shit than selling like trailer park shit they are.
Comment: The British Armed Forces are lagging behind the Russian army, as stated by the chief of the British General Staff, Nick Carter.