Map of Syria

Map of Syria
The Turkish Armed Forces have announced the start of their Menbeij offensive in the northeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate tonight.

No details have been released on which axis the Turkish-backed rebels are attacking.

This large-scale military operation will be carried out by the Turkish-backed Euphrates Shield Forces, with logistical and air support from Ankara.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) currently control Menbeij, which is an imperative city in northeastern Aleppo that is as once an Islamic State (ISIS) stronghold.