© Osman Orsal / Reuters



Following an intense shelling and bombing attack on Kurdish positions in Afrin Saturday, Turkey's PM announced the ground phase of operation 'Olive Branch' will kick into gear Sunday.He claimed the first phase of the aerial campaign destroyed "nearly all" of the targets.carrying tanks and other armored vehiclespost of Oncupinar,footage provided by the Dogan news outlet showed Yildirim said , according to Anadolu News.Following cross-border artillery shelling Friday and Saturday, Turkey deployed thousands of soldiers of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) to support their offensive to eliminate the Kurdish- aligned PKK, PYD, YPG militias and Islamic State fighters.Some 72 Turkish jets struck 108 out of the 113 intended targets in Afrin Saturday. At least seven civilians, including a child, and three Kurdish fighters were killed in the city center, the YPG command said, adding that another 13 civilians were wounded. Turkey's General Staff, meanwhile, vowed to 'spare' Afrin civilians as it hunts down "terrorist" elements on its border.