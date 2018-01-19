© NBC News/YouTube



News crew granted access to secure bunker that receives an encrypted call from USPACCOM if an airborne missile posses a threat to Hawaii on the very same day, hours, before the botched alert went out to the public.It's been confirmed that an NBC News crew gained access to a highly-secure bunker facility in which the Jan. 13 "ballistic missile threat" alert message was sent from, just hours before the message was broadcast, reportedly in error."Hours before the false alarm sounded with warning of an inbound missile we had exclusive access to the bunker where it was sent from," an NBC News spokesman blatantly admitted in a Jan. 15 report which aired on the Nightly News titled "Nerves Rattled After Missile False Alarm in Hawaii.""Let me take you to where the show starts," Hawaii Emergency Management spokesman David Hafner told the crew before the alert was issued using a rather odd choice of words. "This is where the call comes in that notifies us of a ballistic missile launch."Hafner said that his agency would receive a call from from Pacific Command if a threat were imminent and that's when Hawaii Emergency Management Agency would then "decide whether or not to activate the siren."When the reporter asked where the encrypted secure phone was that receives the call, Hafner showed him and even picked up the receiver for a few seconds which opened up the line - something that should have never been done. What if Pacific Command was trying to get through at that very moment and they couldn't because the line was open? This is complete and total negligence at best.According to NBC News, "The call from the U.S. military Pacific Command never came, instead the alert was sent out in error, turning Hawaii upside-down."Can someone explain why NBC News was granted access to a secure bunker just hours before the botched message was sent out?