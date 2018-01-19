© UDOT

A double-tanker truck loaded with gasoline has exploded on Interstate-15 in Salt Lake County, Utah, forcing the closure of the highway in both directions. No injuries have been reported.The vehicle fire occurred Thursday evening near the 7200 South area of I-15 in Midvale. The Utah Department of Transportation, news crews and witnesses captured the inferno on video, as traffic came to a standstill. Fire crews were still battling the blaze at 8:30pm local time, one hour after the Utah DOT initially reported the incident on Twitter.The highway will be closed indefinitely, officials say.