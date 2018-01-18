Democrats boycott trump sou speech

Sore losers, still sulking one year on..
An Army veteran has the perfect solution for handling empty chairs expected at President Trump's upcoming State of the Union speech which Democrats plan to boycott.

Grandstanding Democrats have declared they will openly protest the president's speech because they disagree with him politically, opting to shirk their patriotic duty in order to make a political statement.

Georgia Rep. John Lewis and California congresswoman Maxine Waters, who skipped Trump's inauguration last year, are skipping the speech following what they called racist remarks by the president when he allegedly referred to some impoverished nations as "sh**hole countries." Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, Washington's Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer, all Democrats, also do not plan to attend.


A ten-year Army veteran thinks their loss can be his gain.

"I would like to take Maxine Waters seats at The State Of The Union Address," tweeted "Deplorable Vet" with the user name @elucifer23. "If they don't want to go this Military Veteran would gladly go. I'd tell the President how much he means to myself, family, Military, and all of his supporters!"


With over 28,000 likes on the tweet, Ricky Taylor certainly caught people's attentions and hearts as his request has been retweeted over 22,000 times, including by the president's son, Donald Trump Jr. The veteran, who did two tours of Afghanistan, was invited to appear on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning.


Taylor made it clear that Waters does not speak for him. The California Democrat told MSNBC that the president "does not deserve my attention" and that she would not "take my time and go and listen to a liar."

"She goes on TV and, just because she's black, she thinks that she speaks for all black people," Taylor told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. "She doesn't speak for everybody. She surely doesn't speak for me."


Taylor noted he has not yet heard from Waters if he can have her empty seat at the State of the Union address, but he is sure the congresswoman's explosive rants against Trump are for "publicity" and that she "panders to her audience" with remarks he found to be "extremely disrespectful" to the president.

Twitter users have been behind the veteran from the start and are keeping the momentum going on the idea of giving the seats of disrespectful lawmakers to deserving members of the military.