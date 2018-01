© Kacper Pempel / Reuters



Rudyard Kipling once wrote that "East is East, and West is West, and never the twain shall meet." The poet was referring to his experiences in India and Britain, but the line could increasingly apply to modern Europe.Donald Tusk lobbed a grenade into the room last week when he warned thathis homeland,Speaking to a Warsaw news weekly, the EU president suggested Polish attitudes may change if the country eventually becomes a net contributor to the bloc's finances.Of course, there are internal political dynamics behind Tusk's warning, given the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is the primary opponent of Civic Platform (PO), which he co-founded and led for 11 years.However, they don't seem to have qualms about accepting EU cash with Poland currently the biggest recipient, at $10 billion annually.before tackling the broader matter of EU fragility. Because there are hardly two main parties in any European country as bitterly opposed as this pair. And personal animosity aside, opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage added to a distrust of Russia and, to a lesser extent, Germany are about the only issues on which they agree.from Africa and the Middle East under an EU plan to redistribute them and what Eurocrats perceive as. They are joined by Hungary, a traditional Polish ally, in the Eurocrat bad books when it comes to both matters.citing deadly Islamist attacks in Western Europe. It's joined in that view by Slovakia and Czechia, which also comprise part of what is known as the 'Visegrad Group', along with Hungary. Other EU members less than supportive of the newcomers include Croatia and Bulgaria , but they have been much quieter publicly.Meanwhile, the Baltic States have been more 'creative' in managing the issue. For instance, Latvia gives migrants only €139 (US$171) a month, which isn't enough to rent a small flat. And, as Ainars Latkovskis, head of the Parliamentary Commission for Internal Affairs, told the BBC, "they can, of course, look for work. But by Latvian law, you have to speak the language to get a proper job and it usually takes years to learn."Across the continent's east, voters largely bit their tongues during EU accession because the lure of Brussels' cash pile and the freedom to work in the more prosperous West was too tempting to decline. However, now they've settled into the bloc and reaped the initial benefits,Because, let's be clear, despite the EU's many successes in encouraging European unity, there are different historical memories and varying degrees of religious observance across the continent. AndFor instance,to help vulnerable migrants, which partly stems fromAt the same time, the likes ofEven in Austria, a nominally 'Western' state (despite Vienna being geographically east of Prague), the immigrants have provoked a political backlash. For instance, regions have cut benefits and the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) has entered government.The problem for Brussels is that theLargely former members of the Russian and Austro-Hungarian empires, and later the 'Eastern Bloc',popular in contemporary France, Germany and Britain. Furthermore,For instance, the huge difference in salary levels between the Western and Eastern countries of the bloc is a major bugbear for the latter. So much so that several of them, including Poland, Slovakia and Croatia, recently established the 'WageUnion' initiative, demanding wage equalization. While even EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker concedes how "in a Union of equals, there can be no second-class citizens." Yet, any attempt to bring East European wages closer to levels in Ireland, Denmark or Belgium will also have the effect of exposing demographic difficulties in richer members, making them even more reliant on migrants from outside the EU.Kipling's "East is East, and West is West" argument was made in a different time and about an even wider chasm. However,Donald Tusk knows these dangers. And that's why his warning of a potential 'Polexit' should be taken seriously by other EU leaders.