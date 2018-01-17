Society's Child
Russian health ministry reports 80% drop in alcohol consumption as Russians embrace healthy lifestyles
The Moscow Times
Wed, 17 Jan 2018 18:16 UTC
"We have managed to reduce the consumption of alcoholic beverages per capita by 80 percent [in 5 years]," the Kommersant business daily cited Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova as saying Tuesday.
Official statistics show average alcohol consumption in Russia plummeting by a third between 2009 and 2016. Consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor credits new minimum price laws, advertising bans and sales restrictions for the drop.
Some 40 percent more Russians have become involved in sports over the same period, Skvortsova was cited as saying at a business lunch ahead of the annual Gaidar Forum.
Smoking has also gone down in Russia over the past five years, with 22 percent fewer adults taking part in the habit and a threefold decrease in smoking among minors, she added.
"Looking back at the past 5-7 years, we managed to partially overcome bad habits like smoking thanks to a progressive law against tobacco smoking," Russia's chief health official said.
People convince themselves of their own lies, becoming victims of their own inventions as they begin to direct their lives by standards of behavior, ideas, feelings, or instincts which do not correspond to their inner reality. What is truly serious in this matter is that the individual loses all points of reference regarding what comprises truth, and what comprises lies. He becomes used to considering as true only that which is convenient for his personal interests; everything that is in opposition to his self-esteem or in conflict with already established prejudices, he considers false.
Its a different story when you consider history from the shame of J McCarthy. The "Wisconsin Idea" was to combine the best of the educational...
Why does this sound like pro-Washington propaganda and so defeatist? Ukraine is lost forever? That remains to be seen. America is by no means a...
OK, this doesn't quite get there. If you feed your child junk, why? What's your background, why don't you feed your child healthy fresh food? Too...
Yep, and they (those human looking lizards that run things) have become addicted to it. The war material culture model that was created cant last...
Great article and nice with a Mexican perspective on things Mexican. The fact that the people around Trump also keep playing the "Russia did it...
Comment: AFP reports, the most recent WHO figures show Russian adults drinking an average of 12.2 litres of pure alcohol a year which is nearly a 20 percent decrease from 2012, putting it behind both France (13.3 litres) and Germany (13.4). The WHO's representative in Russia points to government measures taken over the past 13 years to combat a public health crisis including a ban on shops selling any alcohol after 11 pm, increases in the minimum retail price of spirits, and an advertising blackout.
Another factor in the shift (one the WHO is unlikely to mention) - a Putin effect? A wildly popular president who exemplifies both good physical and mental health and who has also demonstrated his abilities to turn the Russian economy around while successfully dealing with difficult world situations could well be an inspiration for all Russians.