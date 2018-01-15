© Greg Doherty/Getty Images



He said something along the lines of, 'How about you hop up [on the counter] and take a seat?'" Within moments, he was kissing her. "In a second, his hand was on my breast." Then he was undressing her, then he undressed himself. She remembers feeling uncomfortable at how quickly things escalated.



When Ansari told her he was going to grab a condom within minutes of their first kiss, Grace voiced her hesitation explicitly. "I said something like, 'Whoa, let's relax for a sec, let's chill.'" She says he then resumed kissing her, briefly performed oral sex on her, and asked her to do the same thing to him. She did, but not for long. "It was really quick. Everything was pretty much touched and done within ten minutes of hooking up, except for actual sex."

In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.



The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay,' upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.



I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue. - Aziz Ansari

The new Miranda Rights

Apparently the intersectional victim hierarchy has finally been made clear. Women are at the top, even above ethnic minority males when it comes to #MeToo. At least that seems to be the lesson from the latest #MeToo allegations, this time against minority comedian and 'woke' male feminist Aziz Ansari.Yet again, an unnamed and anonymous woman makes sexual misconduct allegations, this time about Ansari to Babe.net. Not the police, which means whatever she tells the reporter will be just enough to shame and humiliate Ansari.Apparently, after the two met, she describes in lurid detail her sexual encounter:"Grace", the name used by Babe.net, goes on to add "He probably moved my hand to his d*ck five to seven times. He really kept doing it after I moved it away." Her short hand "review" of their sexual encounter was stated as "30 minutes of me getting up and moving and him following and sticking his fingers down my throat again. It was really repetitive. It felt like a fucking game."According to "Grace" she never came right out and said 'no', but she goes to incredible lengths to paint Ansari as pathetic and desperate, which considering he is a male feminist, is probably accurate.The question I have is this: "What is this doing in the news?"There is no crime here., and why would this woman want to have her dirty laundry aired for all the world to see?The worst thing about not knowing her name is that other men might make the mistake of going out with her, in which case a detailed critical review of the next "game" will subsequently end up in the newspaper.This is just a prurient overshare. The assumption that everything went as "Grace" claims is patently absurd, no one's memory is that good, and everyone sees things through their own filter.I have a rule never to judge a man by information gained in betrayed confidence, so as soon as I'm done writing this, I'll promptly forget everything I "learned" about Ansari. In reality, the only person who should be ashamed is the one person whose anonymity is being protected.Apparently he knows who she is. It may not seem like he's learned his lesson, but consider the political climate he finds himself in. We are under Maoist rules now.Everything you say and do can and will be used against you in the court of public opinion. That is the new standard in society. There is no more private. Your sexual misadventures will be exposed, your techniques and timing will be evaluated and mocked. As a man you have no recourse.In the olden days, you usually made sure you got photographic evidence. It was a form of Mutually Assured Destruction. If she blabbed, you pubbed. Not anymore, her sexuality can never be shameful. She is entitled to do and be anything. Now publishing the goods is a crime, "revenge porn." And you can be arrested for it.There is no insurance policy, and there is no privacy. I feel sorry for the guys who are getting burned for the mistake of believing past indiscretion would remain in the past, but going forward, every man has to know that one day his sexual experiences will be barbershop conversation.And there is nothing he can do about it.