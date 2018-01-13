© Fox9

Many in the east metro are talking after a mysterious "big boom" rattled windows and nerves Tuesday night.Now, communities in Lake Elmo are asking, just what was that sound?Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry said the first call came in just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies looked for the source, but couldn't find anything. And Xcel Energy said it didn't come from the Bayport power plant, either.In Lake Elmo if you didn't hear it, you sure heard about it. Sometime after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, the conversations quickly turned to whatever just boomed outside.Meanwhile, at the barber shop, questions are still stirring."I asked my wife, 'What was that?' she says, 'I don't know,'" said barber Marty Quast. "I've heard from Stillwater to Lake Elmo over in the edge of Oakdale - probably the east part of Oakdale - andIt didn't just light up conversation, it lit up Facebook groups, too.The Minnesota National Guard spokesperson said the 146th fighter wing was conducting night training exercises last night, but all the aircraft were on the ground before 5 p.m.For now, the mystery continues.