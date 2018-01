© AP/Oded Balilty



As someone with considerable family in Israel, this policy will be a personal hardship, but I am also heartened by this indicator of the BDS movement's growing strength, and hope that it will bring the day closer when just as I go to visit my friends and family in Israel, so will Palestinian friends and colleagues be able to return home."

Many Jews are now banned from entering Israel solely because of their ideological differences with the Israeli government.Though the Israeli government is enjoying a time of nearly unprecedented cooperation with the current U.S. president and his administration,Israel has long been a country that prides itself on welcoming all Jews and offering support to all refugees in conscience of the Jews' own plight during the Second World War. But a series of damaging stories have shownBased on concerns repeatedly voiced by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, a major motivator for the edict was the fear that the unchecked influx of African migrants could present a threat to Israel's social fabric and Jewish character. Seemingly ignored is the fact that such an influx is now all but impossible, given the massive border wall Israel has constructed along its border with Egypt.An Israeli government minister, speaking to this effect, Similar statements have been made of Israel's Arab population,The majority of the estimated 38,000 migrants are from Eritrea and Sudan, where they have fled war and persecution, and clearly meet the legal definition of a "refugee" according to the 1951 Refugee Convention, an agreement that Israel not only signed but reportedly helped to draft.However,Since 2015, Israel has granted only eight Eritreans and two Sudanese asylum from amongst tens of thousands of applications.- which would put Israel in direct violation of the Refugee Convention for those migrants who fled war and persecution - Israel has instead relied on making migrants' lives miserable by largely barring them However, in some cases, migrants have been sent back to the very countries they fled, such as Sudan, after being told they were being sent to another country, such as Uganda or Ethiopia.Though some media outlets have argued that the deportation edict has only targeted the migrants because they are not Jewish, the experience of African Jews within Israel suggests that something else may be to blame.or deported outright (even when having a valid visa). A "birthright" trip for a group of Ugandan Jews was also recently canceled by the Israeli government. Notably, this fate has not befallen any of the tens of thousands of North American Jews - who have been granted Israeli citizenship in recent years with few, if any, obstacles.Even those African Jews who have been granted asylum have been unfairly targeted by the Israeli government.often without their consent or through coercion - as part of an "unspoken" Israeli government policy thatAs a result, the birth rate of Israel's Ethiopian Jews has been on the decline. It is thus becoming increasingly evident that the Israeli state is concerned with maintaining not merely a majority Jewish population but a majority white Jewish population.However, a Jew's being of the "right" ethnicity is not enough to secure his or her welcome in modern Israel. Israel's recent decision to) - the global movement seeking to protest the Israeli occupation of the West Bank through non-violent and economic means - has made this clear.Many Jews - most notably those who are members of the groupfrom entering the country solely because of their ideological differences with the Israeli government.run by a Jewish-American activist, is also banned. And another group ironically included in the ban, theis best known for having won a Nobel Peace Prize for aiding Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany.Rebecca Vilkomerson, the executive director of Jewish Voice for Peace, wrote on Facebook:Though emboldened by a friendly administration in Washington, the Israeli government's recent decisions to mass-deport migrants and crack down on its ideological opponents is likely to backfire, only proving its critics right by exposing its preoccupation with cultivating not only religious but racial and ideological purity within Israel's population.This troubling reality contradicts the image Israel has long sought to cultivate in the West, one of a nation to which refugees are welcomed in solidarity and one that offers a home to any and all Jews.However, reality seems to be catching up to Israel - and fast.is a staff writer for MintPress News who has written for several news organizations in both English and Spanish; her stories have been featured on ZeroHedge, the Anti-Media, and 21st Century Wire among others.