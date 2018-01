Yale University psychology professor Bandy Lee has deleted her Twitter account amid mounting allegations that she is not licensed in her home state of Connecticut.Accusations have been circulating on Twitter that the prominent Yale professor, known for her public diagnosis of President Donald Trump as having a "mental impairment" and who recently met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to discuss the issue, isn't actually a licensed psychiatrist.Additionally, her "controlled substance registration for practitioner" license has apparently "lapsed," expiring in February 2017.In response to Campus Reform's inquiry on the matter, Lee simply stated that "I need only one license," though she has yet to elaborate on precisely which license that is, and, according to the state in which she resides, she allegedly has none.Without mentioning Lee specifically, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) put out a recent statement in which it condemned the diagnoses of public officials whom psychiatrists have not personally examined, invoking what is commonly referred to as the Goldwater Rule., whether it be on cable news appearances, books, or in social media," the statement read, according to The Washington Examiner Lee and a colleague, however, responded to criticisms in a Wednesday POLITICO piece