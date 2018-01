U.S. Meddling

"The problem isn't the agreement but Iran itself. Its behavior remains defiantly belligerent, even as it signs an accord pledging to be peaceful. Its operatives subvert neighboring regimes, even as their front companies are about to be removed from the sanctions lists. The agreement welcomes Iran to the community of nations, even though its leader proclaims that Iran is a revolutionary cause.



"Obama argues that dealing with a menacing Iran will be easier if the nuclear issue is off the table for the next 10 years. He's probably right, but the Iran problem won't vanish with this accord. Iranian behavior in the region becomes the core issue. Having played the dealmaker, Obama must now press Iran to become a more responsible neighbor."

There is a madness in how the mainstream U.S. media presents the world to the American people, a delusional perspective that arguably creates an existential threat to humanity's survival. We have seen this pattern in the biased depiction of the Ukraine crisis and now in how Official Washington is framing the debate over the Iranian nuclear agreement.In this American land of make-believe, Iran is assailed as the chief instigator of instability in the Middle East. Yet, any sane and informed person would dispute that assessment, noting the far greater contributions made by Israel, Saudi Arabia and, indeed, the United States.Israel's belligerence, including frequently attacking its Arab neighbors and brutally repressing the Palestinians, has roiled the region for almost 70 years.An objective observer also would note that Saudi Arabia has been investing its oil wealth for generations to advance the fundamentalist Wahhabi sect of Sunni Islam, which has inspired terrorist groups from Al Qaeda to the Islamic State. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were identified as Saudis and the U.S. government is still concealing those 28 pages of the congressional 9/11 inquiry regarding Saudi financing of Al Qaeda terrorists.including encouragement of Iraq's invasion of Iran in 1980, support for Al Qaeda-affiliate Nusra Front's subversion of Syria, and the current Saudi bombardment of Yemen, killing hundreds of civilians, touching off a humanitarian crisis and helping Al Qaeda's Yemeni affiliate expand its territory.Then there's the United States, which has been meddling in the Middle East overtly and covertly for a very long time, including one of the CIA's first covert operations, the overthrow of Iran's elected government in 1953, and one of U.S. foreign policy's biggest overt blunders, President George W. Bush's invasion of Iraq in 2003.And, the Iraq invasion not only spread death and destruction across Iraq but has spilled over into Syria, where U.S. "allies" - Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel - have been seeking another "regime change" that is being spearheaded by Sunni terrorist groups, including Al Qaeda's Nusra Front and the Islamic State.Yet, in the fantasy land that is Official Washington, the politicians and pundits decry "Iranian aggression," parroting the propaganda theme dictated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he spoke before an adoring audience of senators and congressmen at a joint session of Congress on March 3.This Iranian "bad behavior" includes helping the Iraqi government withstand brutal attacks by the Islamic State and assisting the Syrian government in blocking a major victory for Islamic terrorism that would follow the fall of Damascus. Iran is also being blamed for the Houthi uprising in Yemen although most informed observers believe the Iranian influence and assistance are minimal.The question becomes: Has Official Washington so lost its collective mind that it actually favors Al Qaeda or the Islamic State raising the black flag of Islamic terrorism over Damascus and even Baghdad? Is Iranian assistance in averting such a calamity such a terrible thing?Here's how The Washington Post's foreign affairs honcho David Ignatius - in a column entitled "Will Tehran Behave?" - describes the geopolitical situation following Tuesday's signing of a deal to tightly constrain Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions:

"The problem isn't the agreement but Iran itself. Its behavior remains defiantly belligerent, even as it signs an accord pledging to be peaceful. Its operatives subvert neighboring regimes, even as their front companies are about to be removed from the sanctions lists. The agreement welcomes Iran to the community of nations, even though its leader proclaims that Iran is a revolutionary cause.

"Obama argues that dealing with a menacing Iran will be easier if the nuclear issue is off the table for the next 10 years. He's probably right, but the Iran problem won't vanish with this accord. Iranian behavior in the region becomes the core issue. Having played the dealmaker, Obama must now press Iran to become a more responsible neighbor."

By the way, I always thought that the United States proclaimed itself "a revolutionary cause." But here is Ignatius, who is regarded as a "big thinker," setting the parameters of the acceptable debate about the Iran nuclear deal. It's all about Iran's "behavior."Ignatius even quotes Netanyahu decrying the danger that, after 10 years, the agreement will give Iran "a sure path to nuclear weapons."Nor does Ignatius admit how he and many of his fellow pundits supported Bush's invasion of Iraq, which in a normal, parallel universe would disqualify Ignatius and his friends from lecturing anyone about how to "behave." But in today's Official Washington, a pre-war endorsement of the Iraq disaster is not a disqualifier but a prerequisite for being taken seriously.The Post says the deal could unleash "a dangerous threshold nuclear state that poses a major threat to the United States and its allies." And, the Post warns that Iran's "leaders will probably use" the money from the sanctions relief "to finance wars and terrorist groups in Iraq, Syria, the Gaza Strip, Yemen and elsewhere."Again, to appreciate the Post's thinking, you have to step into crazy land.In Yemen, Iranian involvement is probably minor at most.While it's not clear what the Post thinks that Iran is doing in the Gaza Strip, which is under a tight Israeli military blockade,Still, the larger issue for the American people is what to do with this insane political-media system that dominates Official Washington.