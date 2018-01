Our house shook so hard things moved a little.

Via e-mail and text , we've received multiple reports of something loud that shook homes in northeast West Seattle just after 7:30 pm - North Delridge, Luna Park, east Admiral/south Harbor Ave. areas.Reports were like this one from Steph:We've checked around and there were no SFD emergency responses for explosions, fires, crashes; also, no earthquake reports . So far, officially a mystery, but we're mentioning it in case you wondered too.