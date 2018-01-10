A pit bull fatally wounded a woman at a Brownsville area pet boarding house last night. Ouachita Parish Sheriffs spokesperson Glen Springfield says deputies arrived at the Happy Hounds Hotel and found the victim had been severely injured..."She appeared to be injured, medical assistance was rendered but it was fatal."No further details have been released about the incident, and Springfield says the pit bull is being held by Ouchita Parish Animal Control."The animal was taken into control and was given to the custody of the Ouachita Parish Animal Control."Media reports identified the woman as Laura Ray.