PIT BULL ATTACK
A pit bull fatally wounded a woman at a Brownsville area pet boarding house last night. Ouachita Parish Sheriffs spokesperson Glen Springfield says deputies arrived at the Happy Hounds Hotel and found the victim had been severely injured...

"When the deputies got there they found a female victim that was severely injured apparently by the pit bull that was being housed at the location."

Springfield says first responders tried to stabilize the woman, but the wounds were fatal.

"She appeared to be injured, medical assistance was rendered but it was fatal."

No further details have been released about the incident, and Springfield says the pit bull is being held by Ouchita Parish Animal Control.

"The animal was taken into control and was given to the custody of the Ouachita Parish Animal Control."

Media reports identified the woman as Laura Ray.